SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Get SAFRAN/ADR alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SAFRAN/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

SAFRAN/ADR stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.35. SAFRAN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36.

SAFRAN/ADR Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAFRAN/ADR (SAFRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAFRAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAFRAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.