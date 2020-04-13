SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Stock Price Up 0.9%

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.58, approximately 8,135 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 245,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SandRidge Permian Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a market cap of $30.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.52.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a net margin of 77.04% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) by 833.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of SandRidge Permian Trust worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PER)

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

