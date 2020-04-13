ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Receives $36.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

SCSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of SCSC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $592.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.25.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 2,500 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $42,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew Dean bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,138. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $195,705 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

