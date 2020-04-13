Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,221 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.47. 233,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,173. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.