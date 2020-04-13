Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,521,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,115,000 after purchasing an additional 107,188 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,488,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,660,000 after purchasing an additional 236,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,342,000 after acquiring an additional 162,952 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 797,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 797,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,301,000 after acquiring an additional 45,153 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 78,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

