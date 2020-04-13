Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 295,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 53,568 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

SCHG traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,304. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $102.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1668 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

