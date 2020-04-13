Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,238 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.6% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,899,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,285,000 after purchasing an additional 664,326 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,251,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,744,000 after acquiring an additional 613,557 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,317,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,947,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,336,000 after acquiring an additional 233,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,661,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,484,000 after acquiring an additional 181,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,918. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $61.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

