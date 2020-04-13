Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,810,000 after acquiring an additional 202,378 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,375,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after buying an additional 37,848 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 924,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,090,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 843,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $64.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,560. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3374 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

