Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s 9th Largest Position

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.6% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 135,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,647. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

