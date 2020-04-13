Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Boosted by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 127.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,239 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 7.8% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $65.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,651,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.80. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $81.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3383 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

