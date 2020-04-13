Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SCRYY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Scor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Scor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Scor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Scor has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Scor had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Scor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

