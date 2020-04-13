Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets implantable prosthetic devices to restore some functional vision to blind patients. The Company provides Argus II system, an implantable neurostimulation device for the treatment of outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is headquartered in Sylmar, California. “

EYES has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Second Sight Medical Products in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Second Sight Medical Products in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYES opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. Second Sight Medical Products has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The medical device company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 183.76% and a negative net margin of 994.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Second Sight Medical Products will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

