SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $9.80 on Friday. SEGRO has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

