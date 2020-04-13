Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $138.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sempra Energy appears to be well-positioned for growth, given stable earnings from its utility subsidiaries. It continues with systematic investments in its infrastructure development projects and expects to make long-term investments of $22.8 billion. Sempra Energy has consistently been paying dividends at increasing rates, courtesy of its solid cash flow from operations. In the past year, shares of Sempra Energy also outperformed its industry. However, its operations are subject to risks associated with the breakdown or failure of equipment. Also, it bears a notable long-term debt and finance leases of $6.31 billion at 2019 end. Such massive debt levels might hurt the company going ahead. Decrease in cash reserve on account of the Aliso Canyon gas leakage incident remain a cause of concern.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRE. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $5.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.44. 36,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,265. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average of $143.40. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

