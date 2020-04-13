ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $29,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total value of $1,009,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,980,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total value of $13,965,592.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,114.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,541 shares of company stock valued at $30,757,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.54.

NOW traded up $5.50 on Monday, reaching $283.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,319,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,715. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.35 and a 200-day moving average of $286.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.45, a PEG ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

