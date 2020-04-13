SF Capital Market Capitalization Achieves $154,762.47 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, SF Capital has traded up 621.3% against the US dollar. SF Capital has a total market cap of $154,762.47 and approximately $87.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SF Capital token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SF Capital alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.02772750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00216408 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 56.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SF Capital Token Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 tokens. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SF Capital Token Trading

SF Capital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SF Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SF Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.