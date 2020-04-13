SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGSOY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Get SGS alerts:

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. SGS has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.484 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. SGS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.