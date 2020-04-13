Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SHCAY opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.32. Sharp has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 176.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sharp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

