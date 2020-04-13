Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHEN. ValuEngine lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.75.

SHEN stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.14. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.67%. Equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

