Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCVL shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of SCVL traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,720. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.69. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $294.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $239.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.97 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 4.14%. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 36,562 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 61,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 978.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 204,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 83,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.