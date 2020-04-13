Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Shutterstock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

SSTK stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $48.34.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Shutterstock had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $166.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

