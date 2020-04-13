SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded SI-Bone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SI-Bone from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded SI-Bone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.65. SI-Bone has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.86.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 57.06%. The business had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SI-Bone will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,326.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO W Carlton Reckling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,387.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,254 shares of company stock valued at $482,741. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SI-Bone by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in SI-Bone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SI-Bone by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in SI-Bone by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

