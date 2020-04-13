Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Siemens from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Siemens from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Siemens from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Siemens in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Siemens from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of SIEGY opened at $44.76 on Thursday. Siemens has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Siemens had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Siemens will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.