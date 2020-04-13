Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.65. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

