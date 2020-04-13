Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.55.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos purchased 16,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,159.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,815,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,185,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

