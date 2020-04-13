SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,580,000 after buying an additional 103,875 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 49,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 294.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 48,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 35,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 11,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.59. The stock had a trading volume of 133,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,515. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

