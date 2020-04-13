Slack (NYSE:WORK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WORK. Barclays dropped their target price on Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Slack from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion and a PE ratio of -15.83. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 117,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $3,045,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,553,036.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $47,323.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 172,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,804.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,279,834 shares of company stock worth $28,245,380.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the 1st quarter worth $1,203,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Slack by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48,462 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter worth $58,993,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter worth $3,636,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

