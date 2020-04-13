SM Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 7,883 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,502% compared to the typical daily volume of 492 call options.

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,585.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,983,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,262 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 1,102.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,680 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 977,977 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,838,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 305,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in SM Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,517,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

SM traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,058,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $197.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.67.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -20.83%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

