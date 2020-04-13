Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 738,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,513,000 after buying an additional 73,602 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 293,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,501,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,626. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

