Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

VBK stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.95. 533,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,780. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $211.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

