Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys 160 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.70. 7,285,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,273,889. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

