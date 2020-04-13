Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys 2,645 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,811,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

INTF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $21.27. 605,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,276. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $27.45.

