Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Decreases Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Shares of BNS stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $40.18. 2,708,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,176. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.6772 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

