Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.1% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $545,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 60.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after acquiring an additional 99,298 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.88.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $369.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

