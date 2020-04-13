Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,595,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after buying an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $932,829,000 after purchasing an additional 520,148 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.50. 566,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,563,206. The company has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra upped their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

