Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $3.40 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 2.3% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 46.8% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 55,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 70.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Fiserv by 198.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 39,493 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 180.1% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 49.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.91. 223,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,349,255. The firm has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.