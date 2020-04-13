Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $3.43 Million Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Arthur J Gallagher & Co makes up approximately 2.3% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,103,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,800,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,086,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,441,000 after purchasing an additional 722,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,060,000 after buying an additional 684,715 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,394,000 after buying an additional 504,222 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AJG traded down $3.27 on Monday, reaching $83.57. 979,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

