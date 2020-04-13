Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,811 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up 2.4% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $1,314,457,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Nike by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035,395 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $307,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,251 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $2.36 on Monday, reaching $84.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,461,328. The company has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.28. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday. Consumer Edge began coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

