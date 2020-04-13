Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.4% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,992,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,670,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

