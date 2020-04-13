Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $616,000 Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,993. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.10. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $150.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VAR. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In other news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,754.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,650 shares of company stock worth $5,245,186. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

