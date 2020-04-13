Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,488.72.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $3.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,210.41. 1,923,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,798. The firm has a market cap of $831.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,232.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,314.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

