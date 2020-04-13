Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Purchases 1,709 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 1.9% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,317 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 773.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,841,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,027 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,735,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,350,000 after acquiring an additional 956,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.19. 168,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.38. The firm has a market cap of $193.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

