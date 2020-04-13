Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Reduces Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after buying an additional 469,237 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2,449.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,206,000 after buying an additional 115,485 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,677. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.