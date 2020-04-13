Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

MGC stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.23. 7,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,074. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.15. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $118.49.

