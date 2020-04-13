Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 1,585 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 2.2% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,680,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $11,882,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 9.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 22.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $5.16 on Monday, hitting $174.70. 122,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,511. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.19. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

