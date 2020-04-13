Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 3,000 Shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its stake in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,633,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDCC traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $45.94. 15,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.62. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.99. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $72.66.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

