Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 585 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.3% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,859,000. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.31.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $115.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,904,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,763,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.24. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

