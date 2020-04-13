Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 6,730 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE owned about 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $51.31. 113,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.84.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,758,951.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

