Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Trims Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,227 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 12,230 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $3,899,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Standpoint Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 197,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,934. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $63.58. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

