Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Oppenheimer

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SUNS. BidaskClub upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

Shares of SUNS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. Solar Senior Capital has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $186.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 57.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.